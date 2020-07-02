2 people hospitalized following house fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – One man and one woman are in the hospital following a house fire in Idaho Falls.

Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department says the basement of a home on the 700 block of Terrance Drive caught fire a little after 12 p.m.

“The fire started in the basement, but we were able to extinguish it quickly and keep it from spreading to the rest of the home or other homes in the area,” Hammon wrote on the IFFD Facebook page.

The man and woman were in the basement at the time the fire started. They were taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls in stable condition.

The Fire Prevention and Investigation team is still investigating to determine a cause.

Earlier Sunday morning, IFFD responded to a separate house fire in the 1000 block of Terry Drive. Four people were taken to EIRMC.