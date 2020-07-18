40,000 pounds of potatoes spills after train hits semi

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho State Police.

On Friday, July 17, at approximately 3:13 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash eastbound US 30 near mile marker 213, west of Twin Falls.

Jose Alvarez Salas, 24, of Downey, California, was traveling westbound on US 30 in a semi-truck and trailer when he failed to yield the flashing lights and the warning bells for an oncoming train.

The semi entered the railroad tracks and was struck by the train, where the trailer separated from the semi and struck a 1998 Ford Windstar Van, which was occupied by Ralph Neimeyer, 68, of Twin Falls. Approximately 40,000 pounds of potatoes were spilled onto the roadway.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Filer Fire Department, Filer Police Department, Idaho Transportation Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Eastern Idaho Railroad Company. The roadway will be blocked for an extended period of time.