A Feel Good Friday thanks for the family behind creative daily skeleton displays

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received this email about Kara Lynn Shippen’s house in Rigby:

There is an amazingly creative family in Rigby that had a family of skeletons up for the entire month of October doing different things each day. When the pandemic hit, they posted on Facebook that the skeletons were basically tired of being cooped up too. Since mid-March, the skeletons have not missed a single day doing something new. Everything from sports, drive-in movies, proms, concerts, pirate attacks, camping trips – you name it. When asked why they were doing it, they said they didn’t have a lot to give but they could give joy. For my family, this has been a huge blessing. My 21-year-old son has autism and as with everyone, the pandemic has really thrown a major wrench in his life. Routines and schedules are his lifeline and when he lost those, it was really stressful so the skeletons became our new routine. They may think it is a small thing but it has truly been a major blessing for my family.

We decided to check out the displays and thank the Shippens for what they have done.