A heartwarming Feel Good Friday surprise for a police detective who’s changed countless lives

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

This week we surprised Sgt. Shane Manning of the Chubbuck Police Department. He’s wanted to be a police officer his entire life after watching his father work for the Pocatello Police Department for years.

Sgt. Manning is a training officer for new rookies, serves as the Sergeant in the Detectives Division and his colleagues say he has a heart “the size of Texas.” He was asked to speak at the funeral of a man who needed police help often before he died. His family said they wanted Sgt. Manning to speak because he was the man’s best friend.

“We have been at events together and people have come up to him in tears thanking him for saving their small granddaughter who had a large tube TV fall on her,” one person writes. “Shane was emotional seeing that this sweet little girl had fully recovered. She was in very critical condition the last time he had seen her.”

When he’s not working. Sgt. Manning is busy raising his five kids, coaching little league football and soccer games, and working as a DJ on the side. He DJs splash dances at Ross Park Pool and has also worked a lifeguard.

We wanted to thank Sgt. Manning for his service and Ashley Home Furniture had an extra special surprise for him. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.