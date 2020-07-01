Alex Boyé to headline Motor-Vu Drive-In Independence Day event along with car show and fireworks

IDAHO FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed Independence Day celebrations locally and across the country, but there are still organizations and businesses that are hoping to make the holiday a day to remember.

The Motor Vu Drive-In in Idaho Falls is holding a celebration to give locals the chance to show off their patriotic spirit together while still maintaining the social distancing recommended to help fight the pandemic.

“There’s no better way to social distance than in your own vehicle,” Sales Director DJ Combe told EastIdahoNews.com.

Combe said the Motor-Vu management was sad to hear about other events being canceled and decided they wanted to organize their unique celebration. The scheduled events begin at noon on Independence Day and go throughout the evening.

12 – 7 p.m. – Classic car show

8:30 p.m. – Live performance from Alex Boyé

10 p.m. – Fireworks viewable from the drive-in

10:20 p.m. – Double feature of Hot Rod and Apollo 13

Multiple other night events and vendors

There will be activities for kids and all the events are inclusive of the whole family.

Tickets will be per car and will count as a day pass. Each car can purchase one for $45, and will be able to participate in all events, and come and go as they please as long as they keep their ticket.

“It really comes down to what the 4th of July means and stands for a lot of us,” Combe says. “A big part of the 4th of July is being a part of the community.”

More information can be found at their website.