Ammon Days canceled due to COVID-19 and public health order

IDAHO FALLS — Another public event has become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ammon Days, which was scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1, was canceled Wednesday.

A news release from the city indicates it was canceled “out of respect for the health and safety” of the community and in accordance with Eastern Idaho Public Health’s recent order of restriction, which limits public gatherings to 150 people for the next two weeks.

The order, which also mandates masks in Bonneville County, was put in place to limit or slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The cancelation includes the glow event, food trucks, and movies on Friday and the balloon launch, concert, and food trucks on Saturday.

The online format for Ammon Has Talent will still take place, and officials ask residents to continue sending (up to three-minute) videos to seannjes@gmail.com by July 25. Age categories are 2-12, 13-18, and 18 and above. Prizes are $200 for 1st place, $100 for 2nd place, and $50 for 3rd place. Entries will be posted to the Ammon Facebook page and winners will be announced by our judges.

Additionally, the Ammon Pool, Splash Pad and pickle-ball courts will also remain open throughout the summer.

While city officials regret the necessity of the cancelation, they are hopeful that next year will be even better.