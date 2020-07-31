Brush fire contained after burning 2-3 acres

UPDATE

Crews have contained a brush fire that burned 2-3 acres near 6000 North 25th East Friday afternoon.

Debris piles and an old shed were ruined in the fire but it was kept away from homes and other structures.

Firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls and Ucon Fire Departments are fighting a large grass fire near 6000 North 25th East.

The fire started around 3:10 p.m. and was approximately 50 feet by 50 feet before quickly doubling in size, according to the Idaho Falls Fire Department. An outbuilding is on fire and crews are working to keep flames away from homes and other structures.

The road is currently closed down and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Multiple units are on scene, including a ladder truck, two fire engines, a water tender, brush trucks, a battalion chief and a training chief.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as we learn more.