CEI cancels Great Race for Education due to COVID-19

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — The Great Race for Education, originally scheduled for July 17, has officially been canceled for 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, sponsored by the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation, sends teams of four people through downtown Idaho Falls in a battle of strength and wits to raise scholarship money for CEI students. On average, this annual event has raised $30,000 to help local students reach their educational goals.

“The foundation and its board of directors are sad to cancel this year’s Great Race,” said Dave Facer, executive director of the foundation. “With all that is going on regarding the pandemic, we felt it would be in the best interest of staff, volunteers, and participants to make this call. We look forward to the 2021 Great Race for Education and are keeping our fingers crossed that COVID-19 will be more contained by then.”

This would have been the 12th year of the popular annual event.