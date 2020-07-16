Crash blocking I-15 south of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at milepost 106, eight miles south of Idaho Falls, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation. The department reports the road is blocked.

Witnesses say multiple vehicles were involved and there is substantial damage.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com an ambulance rushed one person to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Traffic is backed up for several miles as the northbound lanes are closed.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.