Crews extinguish large house fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters battled a house fire on the 1200 block of Arrow Point Lane Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the home around 12:45 p.m. and observed large plumes of smoke. Officials say all occupants were able to leave the house safely and firefighters are working to fully extinguish the blaze.

The fire burned the exterior back of the home and into the attic. Firefighters spent and an extensive amount of time venting the roof and extinguishing the fire in the attic.

A fire investigator is on the scene and working to determine a cause of the fire.

This is the third house fire in Idaho Falls since Sunday morning. Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home on 700 block of Terrance Drive around noon. Earlier Sunday morning, IFFD responded to a separate house fire in the 1000 block of Terry Drive. Four people were taken to EIRMC.

Silas Wright, EastIdahoNews.com

