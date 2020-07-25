Don’t fly drones near wildfires

BOISE (KIVI) — A reminder to never fly a drone near a wildfire. In the past year, there have been more than 100 documented drone cameras interfering with wildfire efforts across the west. If found, the drone pilot could face a big fine.

Drones are extremely dangerous for tanker planes that need to fly low to drop retardant on fires. The planes need a wide birth around the fire, so it is best to play it safe and keep your drone on the ground.

Part of eastern and western Idaho have been under a Red Flag warning for the past couple of days, and dozens of small fires across the state since the fire season began. Thankfully, none of these fires have exceeded a few thousand acres.

#InterchangeFire est. 1,200 acres. Resources remain on scene mopping up hot spots and improving containment lines. The fire was contained today 7/24 at 8 a.m. and control is est. for tonight at 8 p.m. Cause is still under investigation but natural causes are expected. #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/8Eg98k5rOW — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 24, 2020

The Bureau of Land Management is asking people to stay vigilant about fire prevention as the summer turns hotter and drier.