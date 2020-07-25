TODAY'S WEATHER
Don’t fly drones near wildfires

Katie Kloppenburg, KIVI

BOISE (KIVI) — A reminder to never fly a drone near a wildfire. In the past year, there have been more than 100 documented drone cameras interfering with wildfire efforts across the west. If found, the drone pilot could face a big fine.

Drones are extremely dangerous for tanker planes that need to fly low to drop retardant on fires. The planes need a wide birth around the fire, so it is best to play it safe and keep your drone on the ground.

Part of eastern and western Idaho have been under a Red Flag warning for the past couple of days, and dozens of small fires across the state since the fire season began. Thankfully, none of these fires have exceeded a few thousand acres.

The Bureau of Land Management is asking people to stay vigilant about fire prevention as the summer turns hotter and drier.

