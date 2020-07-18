Early morning fire in the Ammon foothills fully contained after burning 50 acres

AMMON – A 50-acre brush fire in the Ammon foothills early Saturday morning is now fully contained.

Firefighters worked through the night to battle the blaze. The fire was contained a little after 8 a.m.

“Due to the weather forecast, we will remain up there with the (Bureau of Land Management) until 6:00 p.m. tonight to monitor,” Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says.

Hammon says a brush fire on S. Henry Creek Road near the Blackhawk water tower broke out around 1 a.m.

Several engines and brush trucks were sent to the area, as well as a tender, battalion chief and a couple of heavy expanded mobility tactical trucks. The BLM and the Bonneville County Fire District were called to assist as well.

“The terrain and winds are making fighting the fire challenging,” Hammon said.

No one was injured and no homes or buildings in the area were burned. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

For the latest updates or to sign up for alerts, click here.