Explore Idaho Falls with Museum of Idaho’s Downtown Scavenger Hunt

IDAHO FALLS — The Museum of Idaho is exploring a new way to teach people about the history of Idaho Falls — through a Downtown Scavenger Hunt on Friday.

The event, part of the Museum’s After Dark event series, is “a fun, unique, and sneakily educational event for a grown-up night out,” according to their website.

Many of the recent events planned by the museum had to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but this one is still a go thanks to months of preparation.

“We have had to cancel or drastically alter some of our Museum after Dark activities with COVID,” museum spokesman Jeff Carr said. “But this one is sort of perfect. We actually planned it before COVID and it basically still works.”

As part of the scavenger hunt, participants will download an app that will ‘ping’ when they get to the correct location and find their clue. Clues are within walking distance to each other. Activities are planned for the different stops that require work to find your next clue.

Along with learning and fun, safety was a priority.

“We are taking the pandemic extraordinarily seriously, we have done a great deal to keep everything we do within CDC recommendations,” Carr explained. Those in the hunt will be outdoors and are encouraged to wear masks. Food and drink that will be offered will be packaged in individual containers.

Ticket prices are $20 for general public and $10 for museum members. Ticket price covers food, drink, the scavenger hunt, and more fun surprises. The event is expected to last around 2 hours.

For more information, or to get tickets early, which is recommended, individuals can go to the website www.museumofidaho.org/afterdark/.

“We love downtown … we love history, we know it well … and thought it would be a fun way to get people out, running around, learning more about the city,” Carr added.