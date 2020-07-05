Fireworks caused several dumpster and field fires on Independence Day, IFFD says

IDAHO FALLS – Firefighters responded to an above average number of dumpster fires in Idaho Falls Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com they responded to four dumpster fires and two field fires.

The fires were caused by fireworks. Hammon is reminding you to put your fireworks in a 5-gallon bucket of water after lighting them off. This will help reduce the risk of catching the whole dumpster on fire when you throw them away.

Hammon says the number of field fires was typical for this time of year.

The number of people lighting off fireworks from home was higher than in previous years, she says, which is likely due to the cancelation of many fireworks shows in eastern Idaho.

Four people were hospitalized in critical condition Sunday morning following a house fire on Terry Drive. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

Central Fire District in Jefferson County did not have any significant activity related to fireworks. Madison Fire Department in Rexburg was not available for comment.

More information about firework safety is available by clicking here.