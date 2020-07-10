Free goodie bags being offered for former Idaho National Lab and DOE workers

IDAHO FALLS — Nuclear Care Partners is partnering with Hospice of Eastern Idaho, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership and Idaho Falls Community Hospital to give out free goodie bags to former Idaho National Lab (INL) and Department of Energy workers.

The goodie bags will contain masks, hand sanitizer, Nuclear Care Partners “swag” and other items.

To maintain the health and safety of participants and staff, Nuclear Care Partners is hosting a drive-through pick up event on Tuesday, July 21 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. INL and DOE retirees can receive their goodie bag at the Hospice of Eastern Idaho parking lot located at 1810 Moran Street in Idaho Falls.

“Former workers can call (208) 715-3023 to reserve their goodie bag in advance, or can simply drive through during the specified window of time,” said Community Outreach Manager Josh Ashby in a news release.

If any INL or DOE retirees can’t make it to the specified pick-up times, Ashby can arrange a way for them to receive their goodie bag.