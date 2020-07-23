Gov. Little announces Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of reopening plan

POCATELLO — While it may not be a surprise to people, Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of the state’s reopening plan for two more weeks.

Little made the announcement in Pocatello where he held a news conference along with Southeastern Idaho Public Health and Eastern Idaho Public Health officials. This is the state’s fourth go at making it through Stage 4 restrictions, the Idaho Statesman reports.

RELATED: FACT OR FICTION: Local medical and legal experts weigh in on masks

Little explained that Idaho has seen an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in places such as Ada, Twin Falls and Bonneville County.

“The rise in confirmed cases in these areas is concerning, but it is not the only metric by which we decide our coronavirus response,” he said. “Our goal all along has been to slow down coronavirus spread so our healthcare facilities aren’t overrun with too many patients at once.”

RELATED: Health board unanimously passes order mandating masks in Bonneville County

Little said Idaho isn’t where it needs to be with the coronavirus situation, but there are many things in place to get the state in a better situation.

“The one thing that will dramatically slow the spread of the coronavirus is for each and every one of us to wear a mask,” Little said. “I understand it’s not comfortable (and) it feels strange to interact with our faces half covered. But it is a minor sacrifice we can make to restore health and prosperity to our state and our nation.”

RELATED: City of Driggs issues emergency order requiring face masks

Little said it’s important to wear a mask for many reasons, such as students being able to go back to school in August, the economy continuing to rebound and so lives can be protected.

Every day new research comes out regarding the effectiveness of wearing masks, and for that reason, Little said masking up is the right thing to do.

“Wear a mask to show you want a strong Idaho and America,” he said.

For more COVID-19 news, click here.