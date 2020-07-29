Idaho Falls Power upgrading power meters

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Residents around Idaho Falls may notice representatives from Idaho Falls Power doing work on their electric meters in the near future.

IFP is currently in the process of doing work on power meters around the City of Idaho Falls to upgrade and improve the utility’s outage management system.

Over the next several weeks, Idaho Falls Power employees will be completing the upgrades at several Idaho Falls residences. The upgrades take less than 15 minutes to complete and customers should only see minor disruption to their electric service.

These upgrades will help IFP better respond to outages as it provides improved outage reporting accuracy. This is an ongoing project and will continue the next few years as IFP works to make the upgrades at all Idaho Falls residences.

Employees are attempting to contact residents prior to completing the upgrade; however, work will still proceed on the upgrades even if homeowners are unavailable. Residents will be able to recognize employees of IFP as they will always be dressed in IFP attire and will be driving vehicles clearly marked with IFP logos.

Idaho Falls Power would like to thank customers for their cooperation and understanding as they complete this project. If anyone has questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact IFP offices at (208) 612-8430.