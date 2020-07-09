Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls closing Sunday to prepare for Costco opening next month

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as construction crews work on improvements needed for the opening of Costco next month.

The Lincoln Road sewer line installation project will begin on Sunday, July 12. Traffic will be detoured at the west side of the intersection of East Lincoln Road and 25th East.

The detour is scheduled to be removed on Wednesday, July 15.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Knife River at (208) 523-8282.

Additional information on Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking here.