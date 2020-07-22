Man arrested following domestic dispute in Ammon

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – On July 21st at approximately 11 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 3700 block of Silverstone Dr.

Deputies arriving in the area located the suspect walking on the street near the residence and identified him as 29-year-old Nolen F. Elam. Deputies were able to contact a female victim at the residence and were advised they were having an argument over marital issues. The victim advised during the argument Elam had been drinking and made threats to kill himself. After that, the victim advised Elam held her down with his hand around her neck for several seconds, after which he retrieved a handgun and held it to his head threatening to kill himself.

The victim advised she was too scared to call for help and at one point, Elam took her phone away. In talking with Elam on the scene, he told deputies he and the victim were arguing but denied having a gun to his head or putting his hands on her.

After gathering information from both parties and evidence on scene, Elam was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for aggravated assault and attempted strangulation. Deputies are continuing to investigate and no further information is available at this time.