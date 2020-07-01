Man rushed to hospital after medical emergency and crash

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency responders rushed a man to the hospital after a one-car crash in Idaho Falls Wednesday.

A 911 call came in shortly after 3 p.m. after a witness saw a man step out of a red jeep that had crashed into a retaining wall on Water Avenue and Walnut Street, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Witnesses say that bystanders and an IFPD officer pulled the 51-year-old man out of the Jeep. The officer then began performing CPR on the unresponsive man.

First responders suspect the man suffered a medical emergency, Clements said.

Idaho Falls Fire Department paramedics then rushed the man to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, fire department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

Police say the man’s condition was listed as critical during his transport to the hospital.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is available.