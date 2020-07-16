New children’s book tells story of Jade, the dog lost in Yellowstone for 44 days

IDAHO FALLS — The true story of a dog being lost in Yellowstone National Park for a month and a half is being featured in a new children’s book set to be released next month.

“Jade – Lost in Yellowstone” follows the 15-month-old Australian shepherd as she encounters grizzlies, wolves, bison and other hazards. Jade was traveling with her owners, Laura Gillice and David Sowers, and Laila, another Australian shepherd, when they were involved in a car crash in Yellowstone National Park in July 2015.

“It was so bad that David had to be airlifted to Bozeman (Montana), and Laura went by ambulance, and the dogs were left in the car,” author Michelle Caffrey tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Both were riding in carriers, but when the rangers went in to the get the dogs, Jade’s carrier broke, and she ran away.”

The dog then roamed the park and survived on her own for 44 days, three times longer than any other dog previously lost in the park, Caffrey says. While Jade was lost, Gillice and Sowers, still hurt from the crash, returned to the park four different times from their home in Colorado to look for their pup. Volunteers and park staff coordinated searches, and at times, visitors reported seeing Jade.

“They knew Jade was alive. The problem was she wouldn’t come to anyone. They set up live traps and elaborate things using David’s clothing that had his dirty scent,” Caffrey says. “The reason she was found was through dedicated efforts of Yellowstone employees, visitors and hundreds of volunteers to find a stranger’s dog.”

Caffrey has been writing books since the 1990s and previously authored “Bring Jade Home,” an adult version of the dog’s experience. The children’s edition features beautiful artwork by Steph Lehmann and “fills in the other half of the story,” Caffrey says.

“Jade – Lost in Yellowstone” goes on sale Aug. 4 but can be pre-ordered here. Watch our interview with the author in the video player above.