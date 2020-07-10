Officials report 100% containment of Telegraph Fire

IDAHO FALLS — The Telegraph Fire is now fully contained as of Thursday night.

The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center reported that crews are still monitoring hot spots, but aren’t expecting any further spread.

The Telegraph Fire ignited Wednesday afternoon along U.S. Highway 20 about 20 miles west of Idaho Falls on U.S. Bureau of Land Management land. It quickly expanded onto Idaho National Laboratory land and before it was contained it burned over 2,000 acres.

Containment of a fire does not mean the fire has been extinguished, it simply means firefighters have built a line around the entire fire to prevent it from spreading beyond the line.

“Controlled means the fire has not only been contained, but any hot spots threatening the line have been mopped up and interior heat is far enough away from the containment lines that it is not a threat to any further spread,” EIIFC said in a news release.

Officials say large fires can remain in a control status for weeks before considering the fire completely out.

Human causes ignited the Telegraph Fire and it remains under investigation, EIIFC spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler said.

Fire agencies report motorists are responsible for many wildfires that spark along the roads. They say nearly all the fires are prevented by following a few guidelines.