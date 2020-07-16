Part of I-15 blocked for 7 hours, man flown to hospital after crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, July 15, at 4:49 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash northbound on Interstate 15 milepost 42, north of Arimo.

Igor Belousov, 48, of Blacklick, Ohio, was traveling northbound in the right lane in a 2021 Freightliner hauling a single box trailer that was empty.

Braxton Buffat, 28, of Phoenix, Arizona, was traveling northbound in the left lane in a 2015 silver Toyota Corolla. Belousov started to move over to the left lane where Buffat’s vehicle was driving.

Buffat drove off the left shoulder, came back into the left lane, and struck the side of Belousov’s vehicle. Buffat’s vehicle spun around and came to rest on the right shoulder.

Belousov’s vehicle spun around, become airborne, and landed on the driver’s side of the vehicle on the right shoulder.

Belousov was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Buffat’s passenger, Madison Smith, 23, of Pocatello, was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

Northbound lanes were blocked for seven hours. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.