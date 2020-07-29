Pocatello police report trouble with 911 system from cell phones

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department has been made aware of a problem with certain incoming cellular calls to the dispatch center.

At this time the problem appears to be with Verizon customers placing non-emergency and 911 calls on cellular phones.

As a result, there may be some delay or disruption in calls made to the 911 Dispatch center. These calls are going through; however, it is taking several rings on the caller’s end to actually connect.

Verizon is working diligently with Century Link to correct the problem.

At this time, it is unknown how long this disruption will remain. The Pocatello Police is working with the utility companies to help address, identify, and fix this issue as soon as possible.

Any questions should be referred to the PPD shift commander at (208) 234-6142.