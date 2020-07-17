Popular ‘Burg’ shakes returning to Rexburg

REXBURG — Two years ago, a popular burger and shake joint closed its doors. The Burg was known for its delicious milkshakes but starting Friday, a pizzeria plans to bring the cold treats back.

Righteous Slice owners Bill and Cheryl Crawford were devastated when The Burg suddenly closed just months before their unique pizzeria opened in 2018. With the recognizable shakes gone, the Crawfords decided to bring them back with the opening of their new soda bar.

“We felt there was a need for that fun gathering place with treats like The Burg used to have,” Cheryl Crawford told EastIdahoNews.com. “We’d love to have a place where everybody felt comfortable and welcome to come in.”

With the dining room being closed during the stay-home order, the Crawfords found it a great time to build the shake bar in their two-story restaurant at Hemming Village. The new shake spot will include flavors once sold at The Burg like the Cookie Monster.

The new soda and shake bar at the pizzeria in Rexburg | Courtesy Righteous Slice

“It won’t be exactly the same (menu), but very similar,” Crawford said. “(The former owners) have been super helpful in reminding us of the things that they did and giving us advice on how to prepare (the shakes).”

The staff at Righteous Slice will start selling the shakes this week before adding specialty sodas to the menu. The pizzeria followed the practice when opening with just eight menu pizzas before adding salads and deserts.

“We want to get really good at doing what we do before we add more complexity,” Crawford said.

Once the restaurant adds their sodas to the menu, Crawford said it’s the employees that make the difference.

“One of the things that set us apart is our service,” she said. “We hire just amazing great people who love to interact with our guests and are just generally kind.”

The former Burg often held live music in its restaurant and Friday’s shake kick-off will do the same. A local artist and band will perform inside and on the sidewalk of the pizzeria.

“We just hope people come and have a great time,” Crawford said. “We hope to fill a void we felt in the area – a place to go and just have a great time in a relaxed, fun atmosphere.”

Righteous Slice is located at 175 West 200 South #100 in Rexburg. Their hours Friday are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.