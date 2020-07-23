Roadside fire on I-15 near Pocatello

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are assisting with traffic control along a section of Interstate 15 that has caught fire.

The grass fire started just after 11 a.m. Thursday, and firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible until this situation can be resolved.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

