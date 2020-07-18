Several people escape vehicle fire on Highway 20 near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Several people escaped from a truck fire safe and sound near Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon.

Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire occurred around 12:30. The pickup caught fire as the driver was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 20.

A witness who stopped to help says it was a Dodge pickup.

The driver pulled over at 3160 U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 316 between St. Leon and Ucon. There was at least one other passenger in the vehicle. Everyone quickly got out. No one was injured.

The fire was out at 12:41. The cause is unknown.

Two fire engines and a battalion chief responded.

Courtesy Gail Deschamps