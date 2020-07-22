Teenager taken to hospital after being shot

AMMON — A teenager was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot in an alley.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to a neighborhood behind Regal Edwards Grand Teton Cinemas around 3:40 a.m. They found the boy in an alley near Foxboro Plaza Condominiums on the 2500 block of Eagle Drive.

The teen had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical.

Bonneville County Sheriff detectives with the help of the Idaho Falls Police Department recovered the firearm and are talking with witnesses, according to a news release. Deputies say there is no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.