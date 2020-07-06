Tracy Byrd concert, Tattoo Fest postponed at Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

FORT HALL — Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, having reviewed additional information and recommendations from health and government officials, announces the postponement of the Tracy Byrd Concert.

Tracy Byrd, scheduled for Sunday, July 12, has been postponed until Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, due to the increase in public health concerns. Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is taking steps to limit large public gatherings to be socially and physically responsible.

“We have looked at every possible way to continue with this show,” said Colista Eagle, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Gaming and Hotel Operations. “From removing seats for acceptable physically distancing, to reviewing outdoor options, but none reached our standards to host such a large crowd safely, at this time. We are saddened by the postponement of large entertainment gatherings, but the health and safety of our guests, team members and community are most important.”

If guests have purchased a ticket, the ticket will be valid for the new date of Jan. 16, 2021. If a guest purchased a ticket online with a credit card, refunds can be requested by emailing support@yapsody.com. If a guest purchased in person with cash, refunds must be handled in person at the Cashier Window located inside the Casino. Refunds cannot be processed over the phone.

Additionally, The Tattoo Fest, scheduled for August 21-23, 2020 has been rescheduled for July 2021. For questions regarding the Tattoo Fest, please contact Michael at michael.mendez@shobanhotel.com.