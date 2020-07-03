Wildfire ignites 4 miles south of Hamer near I-15

HAMER — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Hamer Volunteer Fire Department are responding to a growing wildfire about four miles south of Hamer.

The blaze ignited just before 1 p.m. Friday, not far from Interstate 15.

BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee says it’s unclear how big the fire is at the moment, however, witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the flames are spreading quickly.

It’s unknown if any structures are threatened.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo