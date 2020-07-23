WinCo requiring face coverings starting July 24

BOISE (KIVI) – WinCo announced on their Facebook page Thursday that face coverings will be required in stores effective July 24. The chain says the decision is with the health and safety of employee owners, customers and communities in mind.

The post noted that this is in addition to the employee face-covering policy that was issued on June 29. If you or a family member has a valid medical exemption, you are asked to inform an employee, while maintaining social distancing.

If you are not wearing a face-covering, the cashier will not assist you with your transaction.

On July 21, Boise-based chain Albertsons started requiring customers to wear face coverings when shopping. Associates at Albertsons were already required to wear face coverings before, and a majority of the stores already required customers to wear face coverings.