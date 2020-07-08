Woman dies after train hits car in Fort Hall

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes report a woman died after a freight train and the car she was in collided Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Sheepskin Road near U.S. Highway 91 in Fort Hall. Billie Jo Kaiyou, 41, of Fort Hall died at the hospital. Fort Hall Police notified the family, according to a news release.

Kaiyou, Cordell Tissidimit and Kayla Yupe were in a car crossing the tracks as a Union Pacific train slammed into the vehicle, sending it into brush.

An air ambulance flew one of the women to Portneuf Medical Center and ground ambulances took the other two to the same hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.