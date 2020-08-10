10 Utah Latter-day Saint temples to enter next reopening phase this month
Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com
Faith & Family
Published at
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Seventeen temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including 10 in Utah, will enter phase two of the church’s reopening process next week, the church announced Monday.
All temples worldwide closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In phase two of the church’s plan, temples will be allowed to open for living ordinances only, but with COVID-19 safety restrictions in place. Priority is given for these ceremonies to those who will be sealed, followed by endowments for in-field missionaries, and then for people who will be departing for missionary service in the near future.
In phase one, temples are allowed to conduct living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment only.
The following Utah temples will enter phase two starting next Monday, August 17, according to a news release from the church:
- Bountiful Utah Temple
- Brigham City Utah Temple
- Cedar City Utah Temple
- Logan Utah Temple
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple
- Ogden Utah Temple
- Payson Utah Temple
- Provo City Center Temple
- Provo Utah Temple
- Vernal Utah Temple
Elsewhere, temples in the following cities will also enter phase two on August 17:
- Adelaide Australia Temple
- Anchorage Alaska Temple
- Brisbane Australia Temple
- London England Temple
- Medford Oregon Temple
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple
- Perth Australia Temple
Additionally, the Bern Switzerland Temple, Oaxaca Mexico Temple; and Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple will begin phase one of reopening on that same date, according to the church.