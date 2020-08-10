10 Utah Latter-day Saint temples to enter next reopening phase this month

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Seventeen temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including 10 in Utah, will enter phase two of the church’s reopening process next week, the church announced Monday.

All temples worldwide closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In phase two of the church’s plan, temples will be allowed to open for living ordinances only, but with COVID-19 safety restrictions in place. Priority is given for these ceremonies to those who will be sealed, followed by endowments for in-field missionaries, and then for people who will be departing for missionary service in the near future.

In phase one, temples are allowed to conduct living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment only.

The following Utah temples will enter phase two starting next Monday, August 17, according to a news release from the church:

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

Elsewhere, temples in the following cities will also enter phase two on August 17:

Adelaide Australia Temple

Anchorage Alaska Temple

Brisbane Australia Temple

London England Temple

Medford Oregon Temple

Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Perth Australia Temple

Additionally, the Bern Switzerland Temple, Oaxaca Mexico Temple; and Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple will begin phase one of reopening on that same date, according to the church.