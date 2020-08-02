2 Latter-day Saint missionaries hospitalized following home invasion in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas – Two sister missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are recovering in the hospital after being injured during a home invasion in Texas.

ABC13 Eyewitness News reports a man entered the missionaries’ apartment near Houston Sunday at 4 a.m. while they were sleeping.

He apparently stabbed them and quickly ran away. He didn’t take anything and the missionaries did not know him.

2 female missionaries of @Ch_JesusChrist stabbed in their Houston-area apartment. @abc13houston was on scene shortly after it happened. This is video posted on their story: https://t.co/oMNjkaXJKk pic.twitter.com/NUixVSxVJ9 — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) August 17, 2020

Authorities later found a man outside the gate of the apartment complex “who appeared to have been involved in the ordeal,” according to ABC13. Investigators have determined he was a neighbor.

The man is now in custody and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

A church spokesman told KUTV the women are expected to make a full recovery.

“We sincerely pray for them and their families as they deal with and heal from this ordeal. We are grateful for the medical workers and first responders who have been caring for the missionaries since this occurred,” the spokesman said.

The break-in remains under investigation.