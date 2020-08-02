2 people arrested on drug charges in Ammon

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – On Saturday Aug. 1st, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT Team members served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Lawndale Dr. in Ammon.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigative Unit of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department. Deputies were able to detain 50-year-old Christopher W. Gee and 40-year-old Faithe V. Rowberry inside the residence along with a separate female adult who lived there.

Gee, who is currently on parole, was placed under arrest for an active felony warrant for a parole violation. Deputies found about 15 grams of heroin in Gee’s pocket and when asked, he admitted he knew it was heroin. During a search of the room Gee and Rowberry had been living in, deputies seized about 10 grams of marijuana, drug pipes, and items used in the weighing and packaging of illegal drugs.

Gee was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the parole violation warrant as well as a felony charge of drug trafficking in heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Rowberry was also transported to the Bonneville Count Jail and booked on misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold.