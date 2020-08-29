41-year-old man accused of giving teen girl alcohol then sexually assaulting her

ISLAND PARK — A man from Blackfoot is accused of giving a 16-year-old girl alcohol and then sexually assaulting her.

Larry G. Anderson, 41, is charged with felony sexual battery of a minor and misdemeanor dispensing alcohol to a minor. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the victim is known to Anderson.

On Aug. 21, a Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at Henrys Lake Station, where he encountered the victim and her mother. The victim said they had been staying at a cabin in Island Park where she was drinking Twisted Tea, an alcoholic drink, with Anderson.

The victim told police she then went to bed fully dressed and minutes later, Anderson came into the room, and initiated a sex act on the girl, the probable cause statement reads.

“(The victim) states she realized what was happening, screamed and jumped out of bed,” according to court documents.

As the victim tried running from Anderson, he allegedly stopped her and said, “It wasn’t real” and “It didn’t happen,” according to court documents.

The victim then left the cabin with others there and deputies arrived to arrest Anderson.

Court documents do not detail his recollection of the night.

A preliminary hearing for Anderson is scheduled for Sept. 2 before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins.

If conceived of felony sexual battery of a minor, Anderson could be ordered to spend up to 25-years in prison and or pay a $50,000 fine.

He remains held in the Fremont County Jail on $80,000 bail.