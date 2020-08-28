A Feel Good Friday for one of the best volunteers the Idaho Falls Zoo has ever seen

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few days ago we heard about Dee, who is described as one of the best volunteers the Idaho Falls Zoo has ever seen. Dee retired from INL four years ago and immediately went to work helping at the zoo.

She works countless hours every week and has even recruited her husband to help. From picking weeds to feeding animals to raising babies to cleaning exhibits – Dee does everything she can to help the zoo.

We decided to surprise Dee and thank her for all the service she has done. Watch the video above to see what happened!