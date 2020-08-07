A Feel Good Friday gift to a shelter in desperate need of donations

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

The Haven Shelter provides emergency shelter, short term transitional housing and supportive services to homeless families and single women. Employees work with people to develop a plan that will lead them to self-sufficiency.

The shelter relies on donations to survive and COVID-19 has been devastating to the non-profit. Fundraisers have been canceled so less money is coming in but domestic violence cases seem to be on the rise so more people need help.

Earlier this week, Anne Johnson, the Haven Shelter manager, emailed EastIdahoNews.com and said there is a desperate need for household products like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, soap, shampoo, etc.

We decided to purchase some items and donate them to the Haven. The workers thought we were just coming over for an interview – but we surprised them with the products at the end.

You can find more information on the Haven here.