At least 1 person dead after car drives off cliff near Palisades, authorities say

PALISADES – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash near Palisades.

The initial traffic log indicates the crash occurred around noon on Coyote Hollow Drive and Bear Creek Road.

A witness tells EastIdahoNews.com someone drove off a cliff after turning a corner.

“A guy with a truck and utility trailer was doing about 40 towards the trailhead and almost ran a couple of my friends off the cliff, and went around a corner way too fast. The other vehicle swerved off the cliff to avoid a wreck,” he says.

At least one person is dead as a result of the crash, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell says.

Traffic is reportedly backed up in the area.

We are awaiting further information and will update this story when it is available.