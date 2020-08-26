At least 2 people hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash in Rexburg

REXBURG – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash on the north end of Rexburg.

Isaac Payne with Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. at 3001 N. Salem Highway.

Payne wasn’t sure about the details leading up to the crash, but he says it involved a red Chevy pickup and a yellow delivery truck.

Both drivers were injured and taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown and it’s not clear if there were any passengers.

Crews are clearing the area now. The normal flow of traffic is expected to resume shortly.

We will update this story if we get any new information.