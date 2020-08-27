Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks coming to ISU campus

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

Continuing a successful 19-year partnership and upon a comprehensive review of its food service strategy, Idaho State University has extended its dining partnership with Chartwells Higher Education. The contract extension was approved by the Idaho State Board of Education during their meeting on Wednesday.

After collecting feedback from campus focus groups and reviewing student surveys, Chartwells, operating at Idaho State as Bengal Dining Services, announced Wednesday that a Chick-Fil-A location will open on the Pocatello campus in Fall 2021, and a Starbucks will open in 2022.

Bengal Dining Services will continue to provide a food service program emphasizing quality, made-to-order food, menu customization, variety and value.

The Bengal Dining team is also welcoming Solon Pietila as the new dining services director. A culinarian with more than 15 years’ experience in higher education dining, Pietila is dedicated to evolving the guest experience to meet the dynamic needs of students and the Idaho State campus community.

To continue the student-centric program approach, Bengals will experience several enhancements across campus, including:

Boost mobile ordering – Available now for cash and credit card purchases. It offers convenience, increased speed of service and food pick-up.

New point-of-sale system – Faster technology that will offer touchless payment options with Apple Pay and Samsung Pay for safe, contactless checkouts.

Enhanced meal plans with additional dining dollars and meal equivalency available.

New Carved & Crafted catering menu – More variety, stress-free ordering and contactless service options. Bengal Dining Services was awarded second place for Idaho’s Best Caterer in 2019.

To bring the dining experience to life in a hands-on way, students will continue to enjoy fun, engaging culinary education with Teaching Kitchen events featuring Chef Chris, and guest chefs, streamed online so guests can experience a delicious good time from the comfort and safety of their home.