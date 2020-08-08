COVID-19 drive-thru test site in Idaho Falls moving to new location next week

The following is a news release from Express Lab.

IDAHO FALLS – Express Lab will be moving the active COVID-19 testing location on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The current drive-thru location, furnished by Mountain View Hospital, is no longer available for use. Express Lab plans to relocate and set-up the new drive-thru testing location to 3908 Washington Parkway in Idaho Falls.

All current COVID-19 drive-thru testing services will continue and be available at the new location under the same hours of operation. Standard hours of operation are 9:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. Signs will be posted at the new location to coordinate traffic flow as patients will remain in their car as the testing is performed.

Eastern Idaho Public health has been in constant communication with Express Lab throughout the

coronavirus pandemic and is aware and supportive of the location change. Eastern Idaho Public Health will continue to communicate information regarding the active, symptomatic, PCR testing locations in east Idaho.

COVID-19 Testing Updates

Express Lab is committed to providing East Idaho with convenient and accurate coronavirus testing.

Updates about testing locations, including the recent move in Pocatello to the north parking lot of the Holt Arena, can be found at ExpressLabIdaho.com.

A nationwide shortage of testing supplies for COVID-19 has made test turnaround times very hard to

predict. Express Lab currently has adequate supplies of specimen collection kits, but the shortage of testing reagents continues to be a problem across the country. Updates regarding availability for both the active PCR and antibody testing are also posted at ExpressLabIdaho.com

Mobile, On-Site Testing

Many local care centers and businesses have also been in contact with Express Lab to arrange mobile, on-site COVID-19 testing. Any care center, business or organization that is interested in mobile, on-site testing is encouraged to contact Express Lab at (208) 529-8330.