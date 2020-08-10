UPDATE: Crews working to contain field fire in Shelley

UPDATE:

SHELLEY – Crews are starting to get control of the field fire in Shelley.

“There are some outbuildings that caught on fire in addition to brush. Still working on the northeast part of the fire,” Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says.

No word on when the fire will be contained. A cause has not yet been determined, but no one has been injured.

PREVIOUS STORY:

SHELLEY – Fire crews are investigating a field fire in Shelley southwest of the Idaho Falls Country Club.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started around 1 p.m. at 597 N. 1100 E.

The call came in at 1:10. The fire is in Shelley’s jurisdiction, but they requested Idaho Falls’ assistance.

“The reporting person just saw smoke in the general area of the foothills so it took a minute to actually find it,” Hammon says.

The Shelley Fire Department is there now and Idaho Falls Fire Department just arrived with an ambulance, two fire engines, a battalion chief, one brush truck and a ladder truck.

More details are forthcoming. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.