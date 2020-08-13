Crews search for signs of missing man along US Highway 20

IDAHO FALLS — A search was underway Wednesday evening for any sign of a Rigby man who crashed while trying to get on US Highway 20 nearly two weeks ago.

Paul Oler, 53, was last seen Saturday, Aug. 1 around 11 p.m. in a dark blue Chevy Impala. Family members tell EastIdahoNews.com he rolled his car at exit 311 while he entering the highway.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue team spent Wednesday evening at the site where Oler was last seen. They were looking for clues that might lead them to the missing man, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell. Idaho State Police and other law enforcement deputies also searched the area Tuesday afternoon.

Oler is 6 foot 2 and weighs about 280 pounds. He has dirty blond hair and green eyes. At the time of the crash, he was wearing a long-sleeved neon green shirt with camouflage shorts.

Family members say he has a history of mental illness, and has been known to wander off before, but never for this long.

If you see Oler or know where he might be, call the Rigby Police Department at (208) 745-1951.