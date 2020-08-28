Driggs man honors Idaho COVID deaths with flag memorial

DRIGGS — It started out as a simple gesture of honor and respect. The flag that flies outside of the unassuming home of Kathy and Bruce Mason of Driggs, was lowered to half staff a few weeks into the national shutdown for the COVID pandemic.

The gesture wasn’t for a national day or week of mourning. There was no presidential proclamation, nor was lowering the flag for a close friend or family member.

They also didn’t think it would be something that was longterm.

“People would ask me why I was flying the flag at half staff,” Bruce said at his Driggs home, the matriarchs of the Teton Mountain Range in full view. “I realized that people were not aware of how serious this [pandemic] was. The deaths were downplayed on purpose so people wouldn’t think the situation was a bad as it was.”

He looked out over the gray, hazy sky, and then at the American flag, still fluttering at half-staff.

“COVID death is not visible,” Mason continued. “There’s no plumes of smoke or raging fire. This death is happening quietly. People are dying in hospitals, alone. It’s very quiet.”

The Masons originally wanted to mark the passing of every person who had died from COVID in the United States. However, the numbers were growing too fast. So they decided narrow their tally to COVID deaths in Idaho. In May, when Idaho realized 69 deaths related to COVID-19, the Masons started placing small white flags around the flag pole in their front yard that bore the Stars and Stripes.

Bruce lowers his head and looks down at the plot of dried grass with the white flags neatly lined out.

“I didn’t have any idea that the number would quadruple in size [since May]; It went over 300 yesterday,” he said on August 21. “Our hope is to show people that this is something real, this is really happening and these people are really dead.”

LATEST COVID NUMBERS HERE

And the Masons have marked these passing through social media. While Kathy records a video, Bruce kneels in the grass and firmly plants the white flags. They post the moment on Facebook.

“I think just doing this in honor of the people who died, maybe someone will notice that it’s not just a number on a page,” said Bruce, a retired educator and Boy Scout leader in Teton Valley. “When you see a group of objects this size, little white flags, it can hit home when it comes to realizing this isn’t something that is not really happening.”

The Scotsman, who originally hails from Georgia, took out his bagpipes Saturday evening and, in the center of the plot surrounded by tiny white flags, he slowly played “Amazing Grace,” while Kathy runs the video.

Bruce explained on his social media page: “Last Friday, the number of Idaho residents who have died from COVID-19 exceeded 300, each one remembered with a little white flag in the only memorial I know of to them. This familiar tune, written in 1772 by John Newton, is for them.”

“Earlier in his life, Newton had been a mariner, serving in the slave trade,” Mason wrote. “It was with Amazing Grace, or forgiveness, that he turned his slave ship around, never sailed again, and became an Anglican clergyman. Amazing Grace is his own life story, and can be any of ours. With Amazing Grace, we can all turn our ships around.”

As of August 28, 343 people in Idaho have died from COVID-19. In eastern Idaho, the disease has claimed nine people.

“The bottom line is when someone is dead,” Mason said of each flag. “I try not to think about it too much, because when I think about it too much, I start to get mad. I try not to think about the people that try to minimize these deaths.”