Family asking for help finding man missing for 11 days

RIGBY – A Rigby man has been missing for 11 days, and family members are trying to locate him.

Paul Oler, 53, of Rigby was last seen Saturday, Aug. 1 around 11 p.m.

A family member says Oler was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 20 in a dark blue Chevy Impala. He rolled his car at exit 311 while he was trying to get on the highway.

Oler is 6 foot 2 and weighs about 280 pounds. He has dirty blond hair and green eyes.

At the time of the crash, he was wearing a long-sleeved neon green shirt with camouflage shorts.

Family members say he has a history of mental illness, and has been known to wander off before, but never for this long.

If you see Oler or know where he might be, call the Rigby Police Department at (208) 745-1951.