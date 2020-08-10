Field fire burns over 100 acres in Shelley, now 100% contained

SHELLEY – A field fire that broke out in Shelley around 1 p.m. Monday has burned more than 100 acres.

Firefighters in Idaho Falls and Shelley are battling the blaze at 597 N. 1100 E.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says crews now have the fire 100% contained.

No one has been injured, but some outbuildings in the area were exposed, not burned, as previously reported.

“We are still working on the northeast part of the fire with assistance from the Bureau of Land Management. Farmers are also assisting by using discs to cut a fire line and stop the spread,” Hammon wrote on IFFD’s Facebook page.

The call came in at 1:10 after someone reported seeing smoke in the foothills.

A cause has not yet been determined.

Idaho Falls Fire Department is there with two fire engines, a battalion chief, one brush truck and a ladder truck.

More information will be posted when it is available.