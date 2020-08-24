Fire burning along Idaho/Montana line 60% contained

SALMON — Firefighters battling a forest fire along the Idaho and Montana line have made significant progress over the last few days.

As of Monday morning, the Bear Creek Fire, burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has burned 10,706 acres and is 60% contained. U.S. Forest Service officials said firefighters have continued to use controlled burns and to build containment lines ahead of the fire.

The fire was first seen on Aug. 11 and determined to be started by lightning.

Over the weekend, the Forest Service said that smoke from the California fires blowing up to the area had dampened fire activity. Crews expect the same to happen Monday as cloudy weather also is expected over the National Forest.

At the fire are 419 personnel, seven helicopters, and 13 engines.

Officials ask the public to stay away from roads near the fire to allow crews to move quickly around the area.

Several closures remain in effect, including Lemhi Pass Road from its junction with Montana Highway 324 to Lemhi Pass. More details about closures can be found here.