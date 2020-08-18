Firefighters battling 25-acre fire near Pocatello

POCATELLO – Multiple agencies are on their way to a 25-acre fire near Pocatello.

A Facebook post from Idaho Fire Info indicates the Michaud Creek Fire is about three miles south of the Pocatello Regional Airport.

“The fire is burning in dry grass and brush and torching juniper,” the post reads. “Dozer line has been constructed on the southern edge of the fire and a thick line of retardant is holding the northern perimeter.”

Details about when the fire started, the cause and whether anyone is in danger are not yet available.

There are currently five engines on-site, along with two bulldozers, one water tender and four single engine air tankers. An air attack is also underway with more resources arriving in the next few minutes.

We are awaiting more information from fire officials and will provide updates when they are available.