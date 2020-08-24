Firefighters put out brush fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls firefighters quickly put out a brush fire in the Longbow bend area Monday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com the 1-acre fire started around 2:20 p.m.

“Homes in the area were threatened, but we stopped the fire before it reached them,” Hammon says.

The fire was out within a few minutes.

No one was injured and an official cause has not been determined.

A fire engine, battalion chief, two water tenders and some brush trucks initially responded, but some resources were sent back because firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.